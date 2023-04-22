Kyler Murray got huge show of support from Cardinals at statue unveiling

The Arizona Cardinals are making sure there are no questions about their level of backing for Kyler Murray.

Murray returned to Oklahoma on Saturday as the school unveiled his statue in their famed Heisman Park, where every Sooner Heisman winner gets the honor. The quarterback was accompanied by a whole cavalcade of Cardinals staffers, including GM Monti Ossenfort, head coach Jonathan Gannon, and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, among a host of other coaches and staff members.

At the Kyler Oklahoma statue ceremony,from left:

Monti Ossenfort

Drew Petzing

Israel Woolfork

Jonathan Gannon

K1

Connor Senger

⁦@CardsMarkD⁩

⁦@ChrisRMelvin⁩ -⁦@Cardschatter⁩ (📸 by ⁦@caitlynepes⁩) pic.twitter.com/rxPjyMt4au — Arizona Cardinals Insiders 🎤🎙 (@AZCardsInsiders) April 22, 2023

Reports indicated that Murray had a strained relationship with former coach Kliff Kingsbury by the end of Kingsbury’s tenure in Arizona. It may not be a huge deal, but it’s certainly a good sign that this many key members of the Arizona organization showed up to an event they did not necessarily need to be at in order to support their franchise quarterback.

Murray is still recovering from ACL surgery and may not be ready for the start of 2023, but Gannon and the Cardinals have big plans for him. For now, public shows of support are apparently among those plans.