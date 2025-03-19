Bill Cowher not in favor of Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers pursuit

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher is not enthusiastic about the team’s pursuit of Aaron Rodgers.

In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Tuesday, Cowher argued that the Steelers should prioritize bringing back Russell Wilson ahead of signing Rodgers. While Cowher thinks Rodgers can still be successful as an NFL starter, he questioned whether the quarterback is mentally committed to another season.

“Can (Rodgers) still throw it? Yes. Is he mobile enough? I think so. But does he really want to play?” Cowher said. “The longer you wait, the more you have to wonder, where is his heart? How much does he really want to do it? I always think when somebody starts talking about retirement, they’ve already checked the box. They’ve checked out to some degree. How much is he motivated to want to come here and be a part of trying to win a championship and consequently being a bridge to the next guy?”

"I personally think that Russell Wilson is your best choice."



Cowher argued that the Steelers should circle back to Wilson, citing the quarterback’s familiarity with the offense already. He also believes the pieces around Wilson would be better in 2025, thus enabling Wilson to improve on his 2024 numbers.

Cowher’s points about Rodgers make plenty of sense. Reports have indicated that retirement could be on the table for the veteran quarterback, especially since his preferred team does not appear to be interested in him at the moment.

One current Pittsburgh Steelers player essentially made Cowher’s point much more bluntly in a recent interview. One gets the sense that a lot of people feel the same way, but Rodgers is fine taking his time on a final decision.

Rodgers’ market is thought to be down to the Steelers and New York Giants if he does decide to play. Wilson is essentially stuck waiting for that decision to be made before he can choose his own team.