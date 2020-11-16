 Skip to main content
Kyler Murray has funny response to fan who lost $2k on Cardinals’ Hail Mary

November 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

It’s a safe assumption that plenty of people lost significant cash on the Arizona Cardinals’ shock win Sunday. Kyler Murray knows it, and he doesn’t care.

Murray and teammate Chase Edmonds were streaming video games Monday when a commenter informed Murray that his Hail Mary touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins had cost him $2,000. Murray’s response? “Unfortunate, bro.”

Edmonds also had a laugh at the fact that the Cardinals didn’t try an extra point, which had its own ramifications. Be warned, some of the language is not safe for work.

That fan’s reaction to the play was probably similar to that of D.J. Humphries. Hey, it’s not Murray’s job to care about these things. He’s out there to win games, and he and Hopkins did it on Sunday in epic fashion.

