Cardinals OL DJ Humphries had great reaction to incredible DeAndre Hopkins catch
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries had a great reaction to DeAndre Hopkins’ catch to win the game on Sunday against Buffalo.
Hopkins caught a 43-yard TD from Kyler Murray with two seconds left to put Arizona ahead 32-30 over the Buffalo Bills (video here).
Just how shocking was the catch? Look no further than Humphries to understand.
DJ Humphries is all of us @74_hump @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/XoP1LvxV5k
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 16, 2020
Arizona had only fallen behind 32 seconds prior in the game on a Josh Allen touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. Seeing his Cardinals come back 32 seconds later for the win — on that type of play no less — was unbelievable.