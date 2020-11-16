Cardinals OL DJ Humphries had great reaction to incredible DeAndre Hopkins catch

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries had a great reaction to DeAndre Hopkins’ catch to win the game on Sunday against Buffalo.

Hopkins caught a 43-yard TD from Kyler Murray with two seconds left to put Arizona ahead 32-30 over the Buffalo Bills (video here).

Just how shocking was the catch? Look no further than Humphries to understand.

Arizona had only fallen behind 32 seconds prior in the game on a Josh Allen touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. Seeing his Cardinals come back 32 seconds later for the win — on that type of play no less — was unbelievable.