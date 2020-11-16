Cardinals’ decision to kneel on extra point gives bettors a bad beat

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a wild comeback win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but those who backed them might not be too happy about one aspect.

The Cardinals were down 30-26 in the final minute after Josh Allen threw a touchdown to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left. The Cardinals got the ball back, and Kyler Murray completed four straight passes, including the game-winning touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds left.

But something interesting happened after the touchdown catch.

Leading 32-30 and with two seconds left, the Cardinals did not want to risk the Bills returning the extra point the other direction to tie the game. So they wisely kneeled on the ball, keeping the score at 32-30, which was the final score.

Even though it was the smart play, it cost Cardinals bettors. Arizona was favored by three points at many sportsbooks and would have pushed had they made the extra point.

The Cardinals weren’t the only ones on Sunday to cost bettors with a smart play, as one running back did it too.