Kyler Murray gets meme treatment over ridiculous pregame outfit

December 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kyler Murray wears a pink outfit

Kyler Murray has always had a unique sense of style, and the Arizona Cardinals quarterback outdid himself on Sunday.

Murray showed up to Acrisure Stadium for Arizona’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers wearing easily one of the most ridiculous outfits we have ever seen from a professional athlete, and that is saying a lot. He was wearing a light pink and green puffy coat, pink hat and pink shorts.

There is no possible way Murray thought that outfit looked good. He had to have been trolling, right?

At least the wardrobe selection led to some great memes.

We thought Murray could never look worse than when he pulled a Michael Scott before a game last year. We were wrong.

