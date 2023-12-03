Kyler Murray gets meme treatment over ridiculous pregame outfit

Kyler Murray has always had a unique sense of style, and the Arizona Cardinals quarterback outdid himself on Sunday.

Murray showed up to Acrisure Stadium for Arizona’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers wearing easily one of the most ridiculous outfits we have ever seen from a professional athlete, and that is saying a lot. He was wearing a light pink and green puffy coat, pink hat and pink shorts.

Needless to say, @K1’s fit arriving to work in Pittsburgh caught me off guard on live TV today. pic.twitter.com/Kj5cHDnTdA — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 3, 2023

There is no possible way Murray thought that outfit looked good. He had to have been trolling, right?

At least the wardrobe selection led to some great memes.

my grandma has that comforter — Splash Mountain (@splashmountain_) December 3, 2023

Kyler thought he was slick hiding Cosmo & Wanda, but honestly it makes so much sense pic.twitter.com/i8y4Us6Ntd — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) December 3, 2023

We thought Murray could never look worse than when he pulled a Michael Scott before a game last year. We were wrong.