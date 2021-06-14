Kyler Murray was not a Cowboys fan because they were ‘always a–‘

Kyler Murray had an honest explanation for why he did not grow up as a Dallas Cowboys fan.

Murray is from Bedford, Texas and played high school ball at Allen, Texas. Allen is north of Dallas and very close to where the Cowboys’ practice facility is located in Frisco.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was mixing with some fans at an event. One person figured that Murray grew up a Cowboys fan and said so to the quarterback.

Murray replied, “f— no. They were always a–.”

Murray probably started becoming a football fan around the time Bill Parcells was still the Cowboys’ coach. Tony Romo was the team’s starting quarterback almost the entire time Murray was growing up, and the Cowboys were not as bad as he suggests. They went 13-3 in 2007 and 11-5 in 2009, winning the division both years. They won double-digit games and the division in 2014, 2016 and 2018. Maybe that wasn’t good enough if Murray was a frontrunner. Or maybe the three 8-8 seasons in a row under Jason Garrett did him in.