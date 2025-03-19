Fans all said the same thing about Season 2 of ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix

The official trailer for Season 2 of the popular Netflix series “Quarterback” was released on Wednesday, and many fans have the same question about the new installment.

Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota headlined Netflix’s inaugural season of “Quarterback” two years ago. There were originally plans to film a second season for 2024, but NFL Films and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions were unable to find enough players who wanted to take part. They instead produced series called “Receiver,” which featured a handful of star pass-catchers.

Three quarterbacks have finally signed on for a new season. Joe Burrow and Jared Goff are two of them. The third is Cousins, who is returning for Season 2.

A lot of fans had the same reaction to Cousins not being replaced with a new quarterback.

Kirk cousins featured again only so we can watch him throw INTs and get benched for a rookie 😭😭😭 can’t make this up — TitletownTalks (@TitleTownTalks) March 19, 2025

But why Cousins?😅 — Mike (@Bullish_Mike0) March 19, 2025

why is cousins in here again? — ALLEN4MVP (@AIIenMVP) March 19, 2025

Joe Burrow

Kirk Cousins

Jared Goff



Quarterback Season 2 is coming to Netflix this July. pic.twitter.com/O688EDTv2N — Netflix (@netflix) March 19, 2025

Cousins is currently a backup quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons. He lost his job to rookie Michael Penix Jr. midway through last season after signing a massive 4-year, $180 million contract. There is a chance Cousins could be traded and wind up starting elsewhere, which would make for a good storyline.

Mariota was the starting quarterback in Atlanta at the time filming began for the first season of “Quarterback,” and he wound up being benched that year. Manning had high praise for Mariota over the way the former first-round pick handled the situation.

Cousins probably was not the first choice for Season 2, but it sounds like options were limited. Perhaps fans will be pleasantly surprised by what he brings to the show as the only “Quarterback” veteran of the bunch.