LaDainian Tomlinson shares big news about his broadcasting career

LaDainian Tomlinson has enjoyed a successful run in sports media for more than a decade, but the Hall of Fame running back is looking ahead to new opportunities.

Tomlinson announced on social media Monday night that he has “decided to retire from being an on-air football analyst.”

I walked away from football at the age of 32!!! Today at the age of 44, I’ve decided to retire from being an on-air football analyst! I’d like to send my sincere appreciation and thanks to @nflnetwork for 10 great years!! Thanks to all my colleagues and friends. It was a… — LaDainian Tomlinson (@LT_21) August 15, 2023

“I walked away from football at the age of 32!!! Today at the age of 44, I’ve decided to retire from being an on-air football analyst! I’d like to send my sincere appreciation and thanks to @nflnetwork for 10 great years!! Thanks to all my colleagues and friends. It was a blast being able to stay close to the game creating great football shows with you guys. I look forward to all the opportunities that this new chapter in my life will bring!!” Tomlinson wrote.

Tomlinson received some nice tributes from his colleagues after he announced the news.

loved working with you. Enjoy the next chapter — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 15, 2023

So incredibly kind and helpful. Loved being on the same roster. Best of luck buddy! — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 15, 2023

An absolute pro. You’ve been one in the everything you’ve done. I’ve learned more from you during our time together than you probably know man. We’ll miss you. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 15, 2023

Tomlinson, 44, joined NFL Network in 2012. He provided analysis for the network for over a decade. One of his most memorable takes came in 2017, when he accused Ezekiel Elliott of quitting on the Dallas Cowboys. Tomlinson’s remarks drew a very strong reaction from coworker and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

Tomlinson played in the NFL for 11 seasons. He made the Pro Bowl five times and won an NFL MVP Award when he was with the then-San Diego Charges from 2001-2009. He spent the final two seasons of his career with the New York Jets in 2010 and 2011.

Tomlinson’s 13,684 rushing yards rank seventh all time in the NFL. He is third all time with 162 touchdowns. Tomlinson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.