Lamar Jackson makes confession about his AFC Championship performance

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made quite the admission about his AFC Championship performance, as well as his health at that time.

Jackson participated in a lengthy profile by Kent Babb of the Washington Post. At one point, he seemingly admits that he was a bit banged up during the AFC Championship loss to Kansas City, and that he would have taken the Chiefs apart if not for some of his physical limitations.

“How I’m feeling right now, I wish I was feeling like this, body-wise, in the AFC Championship,” Jackson said after a June practice. “We would have won the game. I would have been able to move around for my guys. With me just hurting and can’t move, I know if my legs were good, we would have won that s—. We wouldn’t have even had to throw the ball. F— throwing the ball.”

There was no real notion that Jackson was hurting in the lead-up to the game. In all likelihood, he was dealing with the wear and tear at the end of a long NFL season. Obviously he would feel worse at that point than he would in June, midway through a fairly lengthy offseason.

The Ravens wound up losing that game 17-10. Jackson was held to 272 yards passing and 54 yards rushing, and the Baltimore ground game as a whole was largely shut down. Perhaps Jackson’s physical limitations, whatever they were, had a part to play in that.