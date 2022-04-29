Lamar Jackson sounds angry about Hollywood Brown trade

Lamar Jackson does not appear to be at all happy that the Baltimore Ravens just traded away his No. 1 receiver.

During Day 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday, the Ravens pulled a shocker by trading Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in a deal involving multiple draft picks as well.

Baltimore quarterback Jackson then went on to retweet an obscene message from a fan in response to the deal. The post Jackson retweeted read, “WHAT THE F—ING F— BRO! WE TRADED AWAY HOLLYWOOD” (profanity edited by LBS) along with several broken heart emojis. You can see a screenshot of Jackson’s retweet here.

The former NFL MVP Jackson also reposted a message from Brown himself that read, “Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top” and tagged Jackson in the post. Jackson replied with a couple of crossed finger emojis.

Just last month, Jackson had tweeted a strong negative reaction to the idea of the Ravens potentially trading Brown.

Excuse my French real quick sir…. But HELL NAW❗️ https://t.co/uf1KyvaB8R — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2022

Though tight end Mark Andrews technically led the Ravens in receiving in 2021, the ex-first-round pick Brown had been Jackson’s top wideout for the last several years since Brown arrived in 2019. As for what comes next for Baltimore, they drafted safety Kenny Hamilton with their own first-rounder this year and then center Tyler Linderbaum with the extra first-rounder they got from trading Brown. That means Jackson will definitely have to search for a new No. 1 receiver (perhaps this big name he was recently recruiting).