Lamar Jackson in concussion protocol after hit in end zone

January 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lamar Jackson was sent to the locker room late in the third quarter of his Baltimore Ravens’ AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Jackson had a snap sail over his head on a second down with his team down 17-3. He picked up the ball and tried to get rid of it but ended up with an intentional grounding penalty. He also got hit and knocked down in the end zone.

Jackson was down on the ground after the hit and was taken to the locker room. The team said he was in concussion protocol.

Jackson’s offense was hardly producing prior to his injury. He was 14/24 for 162 yards and threw a pick-six that changed the game.

Tyler Huntley entered the game for the Ravens after Jackson’s injury.

