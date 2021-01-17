Video: Lamar Jackson picks worst possible time for first career red zone interception

Lamar Jackson picked the worst possible time to throw his first ever red zone interception.

Jackson was intercepted on a 3rd-and-goal play in the third quarter of Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Taron Johnson made the interception a yard deep in the end zone and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown.

The interception plus extra point made it 17-3 Buffalo over Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to that interception, Jackson had 49 touchdowns and no interceptions in his career in the red zone.

That pick-six also marked the third 100-plus yard pick-six in playoff history.