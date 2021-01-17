 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 16, 2021

Video: Lamar Jackson picks worst possible time for first career red zone interception

January 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson picked the worst possible time to throw his first ever red zone interception.

Jackson was intercepted on a 3rd-and-goal play in the third quarter of Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Taron Johnson made the interception a yard deep in the end zone and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown.

The interception plus extra point made it 17-3 Buffalo over Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to that interception, Jackson had 49 touchdowns and no interceptions in his career in the red zone.

That pick-six also marked the third 100-plus yard pick-six in playoff history.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus