Video: Lamar Jackson picks worst possible time for first career red zone interception
Lamar Jackson picked the worst possible time to throw his first ever red zone interception.
Jackson was intercepted on a 3rd-and-goal play in the third quarter of Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Taron Johnson made the interception a yard deep in the end zone and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown.
TARON JOHNSON 101-YARD PICK-SIX!#BILLSMAFIA #NFLPlayoffs
The interception plus extra point made it 17-3 Buffalo over Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.
Prior to that interception, Jackson had 49 touchdowns and no interceptions in his career in the red zone.
That pick-six also marked the third 100-plus yard pick-six in playoff history.
That's only the third 100+ yard INT return for a TD in playoff history
James Harrison in the Steelers' SB win over the Cardinals
George Teague in a 1993 Packers win over the Lions
