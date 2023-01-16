Lamar Jackson shares cryptic quote on social media amid criticism

Lamar Jackson is facing an uncertain future with the Baltimore Ravens after the team’s season officially ended on Sunday night, and his latest social media post did nothing to cool the rampant speculation.

Jackson shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram story Monday. Many believed the quote was related to his decision to sit out with a knee injury as his team lost 24-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Lamar Jackson just shared one heck of a quote to his IG story… interesting timing to say the least pic.twitter.com/kVxcRHLRtK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 16, 2023

The quote read as follows:

“When you have something good, you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

Jackson suffered a knee injury on Dec. 4. The sprained PCL was expected to keep him out 1-3 weeks, but he wound up missing the remainder of the season.

A lot of fans and prominent people in the media criticized Jackson for sitting out Saturday’s playoff game. Even one of the quarterback’s teammates publicly called on the former MVP to play through the injury, though other Ravens players defended the decision.

The Ravens have the option of using the franchise tag on Jackson, who is set to become a free agent. Most people assume they will go that route. A recent report revealed the team’s stance on signing Jackson to a long-term deal in the wake of all his injury drama.