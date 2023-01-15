Report reveals where Ravens stand on Lamar Jackson’s contract

Some of Lamar Jackson’s teammates may be frustrated that he is not playing in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury, but the situation has reportedly not impacted how the Baltimore Ravens feel about their star quarterback.

The Ravens still want to sign Jackson to a long-term contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. They are planning to resume negotiations with the former MVP after their season ends.

“My understanding is that the Baltimore Ravens still view Lamar Jackson as their future and current franchise quarterback,” Rapoport said. “As soon as the season ends they plan to start once again negotiating a long-term deal with him. … Of course, they have the franchise tag available, too.”

Jackson is said to be seeking a deal similar to the one Deshaun Watson signed after the Cleveland Browns traded for him. The Browns gave Watson a five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed. Jackson, who does not have an agent, reportedly wants something in the same neighborhood.

Even if the Ravens believe that Jackson is not healthy enough to play, it has to be concerning for them that he is dealing with another injury. That is undoubtedly one of the reasons they do not want to give him a contract like Watson’s.

Jackson suffered a sprained PCL on Dec. 4. He was initially expected to miss 1-3 weeks, but he has not played since. Many people believe he is protecting himself against further injury because he has not secured a long-term contract.

One Ravens player openly challenged Jackson to play through the ailment.