Troubling report emerges about Lamar Jackson’s knee injury

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to have Lamar Jackson on the field when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the opening round of the playoffs Sunday, but the star quarterback’s status is still very much up in the air.

Jackson suffered a knee injury in Week 13 and has not played in over a month. He also has not practiced since then. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Wednesday that Jackson is facing an “uphill battle” to be able to play against the Bengals.

“My understanding — this is something sources have said over the course of the past 24 hours — is that Lamar Jackson faces an uphill battle to be able to get out on the field in the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals,” Rapoport said. “He’s working, he’s trying, he’s rehabbing, the knee is just not right.”

Rapoport’s colleague Mike Garafolo shared a similar report. He said Jackson is trying to work his way back but his knee “hasn’t felt right.”

Lamar Jackson has tried to do some work on his injured knee but hasn’t felt right to this point. He’s yet to practice at all since getting hurt, as the #Ravens begin their practice week for the #Bengals today. https://t.co/0UDzgCz7Dc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 11, 2023

Jackson suffered a sprained PCL on Dec. 4. The injury initially only expected to hold him out for 1-3 weeks.

A report over the weekend claimed there is a “strong chance” Jackson will play in the wild-card round, but it does not sound like he will be anywhere close to full strength.

Jackson, 26, has thrown for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. He has 764 rushing yards and another 3 scores on the ground.