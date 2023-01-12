Lamar Jackson provides details on severity of knee injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson provided a detailed update Thursday on the extent of the knee injury that appears likely to keep him out of the team’s playoff opener.

Jackson revealed in a pair of tweets that he is dealing with a grade 2 PCL sprain that borders on grade 3. Jackson’s knee remains “unstable” and is still experiencing inflammation, and the quarterback is still undergoing treatment.

Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023

remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance. — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023

A grade 2 sprain means the PCL is partially torn. While we already knew that this was the nature of the injury Jackson was dealing with, this is the first real indication we have received about the severity of it.

Jackson all but confirmed reports that he would not be able to play in Sunday’s playoff opener against the Bengals. If the Ravens can win that game, it does not sound all that likely that Jackson would be ready for the divisional round, either.