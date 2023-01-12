 Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson provides details on severity of knee injury

January 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lamar Jackson on the sideline

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the first half Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson provided a detailed update Thursday on the extent of the knee injury that appears likely to keep him out of the team’s playoff opener.

Jackson revealed in a pair of tweets that he is dealing with a grade 2 PCL sprain that borders on grade 3. Jackson’s knee remains “unstable” and is still experiencing inflammation, and the quarterback is still undergoing treatment.

A grade 2 sprain means the PCL is partially torn. While we already knew that this was the nature of the injury Jackson was dealing with, this is the first real indication we have received about the severity of it.

Jackson all but confirmed reports that he would not be able to play in Sunday’s playoff opener against the Bengals. If the Ravens can win that game, it does not sound all that likely that Jackson would be ready for the divisional round, either.

