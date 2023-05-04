Lamar Jackson contract has interesting clause

The terms of Lamar Jackson’s new contract with the Baltimore Ravens were revealed on Thursday, and the deal has some interesting clauses.

The contract includes both no-trade and no-tag clauses. The no-trade clause means Jackson would have the power to select/approve his destination if the Ravens ever wanted to trade him. The no-tag clause means that after Jackson’s five-year extension expires, the Ravens would not be able to retain him through a franchise tag.

Lamar Jackson's 5 year, $260M #Ravens contract

– $112.5M guaranteed at sign

– $80M in 2023

– $156M g'teed by March '24

– $185M g'teed by March '25

– no trade/no tag Cap Hits

23: $22M

24: $33M

25: $43.5M

26: $74.5M

27: $74.5M

28-29 void Full Breakdown: https://t.co/NPo3EXYBfw — Spotrac (@spotrac) May 4, 2023

The clauses mean that Jackson will dictate where he plays for the next several seasons, and also means the Ravens won’t be able to keep him against his wishes via a tag.

The deal is for $260 million over five years. He’s getting a $72.5 million signing bonus, which is a record amount. His $52 million average annual value is also higher than anyone else in the league, which also means his contract will take up a higher percentage of the salary cap than any other player.