Lamar Jackson has unusual QB endorsement for rival team

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is rooting hard for one of his counterparts on an AFC rival.

Jackson had some kind words for New England Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham, who impressed in Thursday’s preseason opener. Cunningham, who essentially succeeded Jackson as Louisville quarterback, rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown as he impressed in a dual-threat role.

Jackson was sold, at least. He labeled Cunningham “QB1” in an Instagram comment on Friday.

Lamar Jackson under #Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham’s latest Instagram post 👀 “QB1🤞🏾” pic.twitter.com/fRGRtRL2fF — Carlos (@NEPatriots6x) August 12, 2023

Cunningham is an undrafted free agent, so he is essentially fighting for a roster spot. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are well ahead of him on the depth chart, but that will not stop Jackson from rooting for his buddy.

Jackson is obviously very familiar with Cunningham, but Patriots fans really liked what they saw on Thursday. Maybe the Ravens quarterback is onto something.