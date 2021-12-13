Ravens have positive update on Lamar Jackson injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario with his ankle injury on Sunday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson does not have a high-ankle sprain. There is at least a chance that Jackson will be able to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 despite the injury.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson doesn’t have a high-ankle sprain. Harbaugh said that’s good news and didn’t rule out Jackson from playing Sunday against the Packers. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 13, 2021

There was reason to fear something more serious when Jackson was carted off the field on Sunday. Ankle injuries can be notoriously troublesome, especially for a mobile quarterback of Jackson’s caliber. The fact that Jackson has a chance to play Sunday certainly hints at a more short-term issue.

The 24-year-old quarterback has 18 total touchdowns on the season so far, albeit with 13 interceptions.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports