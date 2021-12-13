 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, December 13, 2021

Ravens have positive update on Lamar Jackson injury

December 13, 2021
by Grey Papke

Lamar Jackson without a helmet

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario with his ankle injury on Sunday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson does not have a high-ankle sprain. There is at least a chance that Jackson will be able to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 despite the injury.

There was reason to fear something more serious when Jackson was carted off the field on Sunday. Ankle injuries can be notoriously troublesome, especially for a mobile quarterback of Jackson’s caliber. The fact that Jackson has a chance to play Sunday certainly hints at a more short-term issue.

The 24-year-old quarterback has 18 total touchdowns on the season so far, albeit with 13 interceptions.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

