Lamar Jackson offers concerning quote after Ravens’ loss

Lamar Jackson offered up an odd comment and concerning quote after his Baltimore Ravens lost 30-24 at home in overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Jackson seemed bitter about the loss and said he feels like critics want to see the Ravens lose.

“I feel like people want us to lose,” Jackson said after the game.

Newsflash for you, Lamar: yes, fans of other teams want to see you lose. That’s no surprise. When you’re a good team, opposing fans want to see you lose because they may fear you.

But the concerning quote came when Jackson said he felt the Titans wanted it more.

“That team looked like it wanted it more,” Jackson said via Jamison Hensley.

How could the Ravens get into a position where another team wanted it more than them? These are two teams competing for playoff spots at the top of the AFC. This was a rematch of the playoff loss the Ravens faced last season.

How could they possibly not be motivated to win this game? There was even this pregame issue that should have fired up Baltimore. The Ravens had no excuse not to come out with passion and desire.

Baltimore is now 6-4 and 2-3 at home this season.