Did Lamar Jackson make big demand of Ravens?

The Baltimore Ravens’ recent signing of Odell Beckham Jr. certainly met with Lamar Jackson’s approval. A new claim suggests that the acquisition was more a demand on Jackson’s part.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi said on “The Lombardi Line” podcast that Jackson had demanded the Ravens acquire both Beckham and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Ravens said they could only afford one, but did get Beckham.

"I was told reliably by someone who's involved, that Lamar told them 'get Hopkins and get Beckham.'" More here via @sgellison pic.twitter.com/La3DIjD7iK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 15, 2023

“I was told reliably by somebody who’s involved that Lamar told them in a conversation, ‘Get Hopkins and get Beckham, and then we can talk,'” Lombardi said. “And the club went back to them and said, look, we can’t get Hopkins and Beckham. We can’t afford both, but we’ll get one, and they got Beckham.”

Jackson and the Ravens remain locked in a contract dispute, and the franchise has seemed aware that it needs to get the quarterback some help at the skill positions. That is clear in how they explored other moves before ultimately signing Beckham.

If Jackson did make this demand, is he okay with just Beckham? He was certainly excited about the move, but may have to accept that it is all the Ravens can do for him at this point.