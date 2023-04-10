Lamar Jackson has notable response to Ravens’ big move

The Baltimore Ravens’ big roster move appears to have the approval of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson posted a screenshot of himself facetiming with new Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday. Judging by the screenshot, Jackson and Beckham are excited about the partnership and very much on the same page.

Definitely looks like Lamar Jackson and new #Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. are on the same page… From Lamar’s IG… pic.twitter.com/eMkd2ewg7R — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 10, 2023

Jackson’s willingness to share his reaction is interesting for a lot of reasons. He and the Ravens have been locked in a contract standoff for months, and the quarterback publicly revealed he had requested a trade at the end of March. It certainly seems like Jackson is still very much viewing himself as a member of the Ravens, which is further evidence that the situation can still be sorted out, just as one reporter recently predicted it would be.

Beckham agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens on Sunday, spurning interest from the New York Jets in the process.