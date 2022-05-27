Lamar Jackson responds to criticism of him missing OTAs

Lamar Jackson was one of several star players around the NFL who chose not to take part in voluntary offseason workouts this week, and he did not appreciate being singled out by Chris Simms over it.

Simms, a former NFL quarterback who works for NBC Sports, criticized Jackson for skipping OTAs during Thursday’s episode of “Pro Football Talk.” He said young quarterbacks who want to enjoy the type of success that Tom Brady has should not be skipping workouts — even voluntary ones. Jackson responded with a tweet on Friday and said he is not trying to be anyone but himself.

Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about🙄 https://t.co/2Nx2b767bb — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) May 27, 2022

This is the first time Jackson has skipped voluntary workouts. He has not provided a reason, though many have speculated it has something to do with his contract.

Jackson is still playing under a rookie contract. He has no agent, so the Ravens have to deal with him directly. There have been some hints that the situation has been a source of frustration for the team.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked this week about Jackson skipping OTAs. He said he would prefer to let Jackson speak for himself. The star quarterback’s response to Simms was one way for him to do that.