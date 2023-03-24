Lamar Jackson has strong response to talk about his business partner

Lamar Jackson responded via social media Thursday to the chatter surrounding his business partner.

There has been talk this offseason that a man has been talking to teams on behalf of Jackson. Jackson does not have an agent and represents himself in contract negotiations, which has made the reports notable.

On Thursday, the NFL Management Council sent a warning to the league’s teams that a man named Ken Francis may be trying to contact teams to discuss contract matters on Jackson’s behalf. Their warning stated that Francis is not a certified NFLPA agent and therefore teams are prohibited from talking contract matters with him.

Jackson responded to the news with a strong message.

“Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me,” Jackson tweeted.

Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DIMXtxOAnR — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

Jackson then followed with another tweet. This tweet promoted an upcoming fitness product the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is working on. Jackson also directly mentioned his “business partner Ken” as being involved in the product.

My business partner Ken and I will be Dropping the @TheEntireGym this Summer 🚀🚀🚀❤️ #STAYTUNED #TRUZZ pic.twitter.com/7ZkkUKa5qk — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

Maybe this was Jackson’s way of showing the public the types of things Francis is involved with when it comes to the quarterback.

Jackson received a non-exclusive franchise tag from the Ravens this offseason. He can sign an offer sheet with another team that the Ravens would have a chance to match. Or he can sign his tender and play for Baltimore for $32.4 million in 2023.