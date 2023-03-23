NFL sends warning to teams about Lamar Jackson representative

Lamar Jackson’s unusual situation has attracted the attention of the NFL after the emergence of an unauthorized representative working on his behalf.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday warning them not to negotiate with an individual operating on Jackson’s behalf. The league said an individual named Ken Francis may be reaching out to teams and encouraging them to negotiate with Jackson. Francis is not an NFLPA certified agent, meaning he is prohibited from taking part in any negotiations with teams regarding any player.

The memo warned teams that working with Francis could result in any offer sheet or contract being voided.

Here’s the full memo from the NFL Management Council warning teams not to negotiate with a man named Ken Francis about Lamar Jackson. “Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting. Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new Club.” pic.twitter.com/v0ibYCfl2J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

Jackson sent a message on Twitter seemingly disputing the league’s memo entirely, saying “that man never tried to negotiate for me.”

Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DIMXtxOAnR — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

Jackson does not have an agent and has been representing himself in negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. That is why a report about a representative operating on Jackson’s behalf attracted attention recently. That representative, apparently Francis, was supposedly encouraging teams to negotiate with Jackson and telling them that the quarterback is ready to move on from Baltimore. There is no indication that any team actually breached any rules by engaging with Francis.

This is not the first time in the last year the NFL has had to issue a warning like this. Amusingly enough, in that instance, the player in question wound up getting traded to the Ravens several months later.