Lamar Jackson raises more questions with travel decision

January 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lamar Jackson on the sideline

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the first half Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Whether intended or now, Lamar Jackson made one move for Sunday’s playoff game that sparked a lot of questions about his relationship with the Baltimore Ravens.

NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s AFC wild-card game revealed that Jackson did not travel to Cincinnati with the Ravens for their game against the Bengals. It was not clear whether the decision was Jackson’s or the organization’s.

The immediate reaction, even by NFL reporters, was notable, with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noting that while he did not have any specifics, the move appeared “less than ideal.”

Jackson was already ruled out for the game due to a knee injury that has lingered for several weeks. The revelation about him not traveling comes as he faces some criticism for not trying harder to play through the ailment, including from one of his own teammates.

Speculation about Jackson and his commitment to the Ravens is particularly relevant with his upcoming free agency. Reports indicate that the Ravens still see him as their long-term quarterback, but he certainly seems to be rubbing some the wrong way.

