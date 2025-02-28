Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans left in awe by 264-pound prospect’s 40-inch vertical at combine

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Football fans were left impressed by the work put in by Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson at the NFL Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jackson, who had 6.5 sacks for Arkansas last season, blew the roof off things when he leaped 40.5 inches on the vertical jump test at the combine. Some say it looked like he levitated when he got up so high in the air on his jump.

Landon Jackson in the air

A 40-inch vertical is impressive no matter what, but it’s especially impressive for a player who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds.

In addition to his great vertical leap, Jackson also showed off a 129-inch broad jump. He has very few peers when it comes to his size and leaping ability.

I know what you’re thinking: yes, that’s cool and all, but will it help Jackson get to the quarterback? Maybe not, and that’s part of why the combine can be overhyped.

Jackson also displayed good speed with a 4.69 40-yard dash time. He showed off some quick feet and agility too.

Jackson began his college career at LSU before transferring to Arkansas, where he spent the last three seasons. He had 49 tackles last season and 44 the year before. He had 6.5 sacks in both seasons.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!