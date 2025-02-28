Fans left in awe by 264-pound prospect’s 40-inch vertical at combine

Football fans were left impressed by the work put in by Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson at the NFL Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jackson, who had 6.5 sacks for Arkansas last season, blew the roof off things when he leaped 40.5 inches on the vertical jump test at the combine. Some say it looked like he levitated when he got up so high in the air on his jump.

Landon Jackson just flew to 40 1/2 on the vert. His defensive group erupted.🚀 pic.twitter.com/7nW0zoQ2e5 — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 27, 2025

A 40-inch vertical is impressive no matter what, but it’s especially impressive for a player who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds.

In addition to his great vertical leap, Jackson also showed off a 129-inch broad jump. He has very few peers when it comes to his size and leaping ability.

#Arkansas Landon Jackson



264 pounds

129'' in Broad Jump

40.5" in Vertical Jump



The list of pass rushers drafted in the last decade to hit that trifecta?



Myles Garrett

Bud Dupree



/end pic.twitter.com/GsYfo9YDjG — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) February 28, 2025

I know what you’re thinking: yes, that’s cool and all, but will it help Jackson get to the quarterback? Maybe not, and that’s part of why the combine can be overhyped.

Jackson also displayed good speed with a 4.69 40-yard dash time. He showed off some quick feet and agility too.

Jackson began his college career at LSU before transferring to Arkansas, where he spent the last three seasons. He had 49 tackles last season and 44 the year before. He had 6.5 sacks in both seasons.