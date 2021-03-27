Laremy Tunsil reacts to joke about his role in Dolphins’ draft haul

The Miami Dolphins are loaded with future draft picks, and in a certain sense, they have one person to thank for it.

After making two major trades on Friday, the Dolphins have two first-round picks in both 2021 and 2023, and also have extra picks in later rounds in the next two years. This all started when the team traded Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans in September 2019.

At that time, the Dolphins traded Tunsil in exchange for Houston’s first-round picks in 2020 and 2021. It was Houston’s pick that Miami dealt to San Francisco in a trade that netted them two additional first-round picks from the 49ers. That allowed the Dolphins to trade back up, surrendering their own first-round pick in 2022 and the No. 12 pick in 2020 to move up to No. 6. Because of the trade with San Francisco, the Dolphins still have a first-round pick next season through the Niners.

Tunsil shared a hilarious image depicting a statue of himself outside of Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in recognition of the draft haul he inadvertently helped the Dolphins assemble.

#Dolphins great Laremy Tunsil chimes in on the blockbuster trades he produced for Miami pic.twitter.com/oStlxcd8Gx — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) March 27, 2021

The Tunsil trade has been getting better and better for Miami ever since they made it. Even they probably couldn’t have expected it to work out as well as it has. They have to get the draft picks right, but if they do and build a contender on the back of them, Tunsil probably deserves some acknowledgement for it.