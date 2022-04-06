Larry Fitzgerald heard from 1 team about possible comeback last season

Larry Fitzgerald never formally announced his retirement from the NFL, but it is quite clear he has no intention of playing again. That did not stop one of his former coaches from gauging his interest in a comeback at the tail end of the 2021 season.

In an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Wednesday, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians admitted that he’d called Fitzgerald late last season to see if the former receiver was interested in playing. The Buccaneers were shorthanded at wide receiver; Antonio Brown had left the team, and Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

“When we lost our guys, especially when Chris Godwin got hurt, I called Fitz,” Arians admitted. “He said ‘Coach, I couldn’t run two plays right now, but thanks.’ I just had to check.”

Arians coached Fitzgerald in Arizona, so the call was logical, if very unlikely. The future Hall of Fame receiver last played in 2020, albeit in a limited role. Now 38, Fitzgerald has not sounded eager to return at any point since then.

A Fitzgerald return would not have been unprecedented, as one player actually came out of retirement just in time to win the Super Bowl last year. Fitzgerald is clearly comfortable right where he is, though.

Photo: Oct 13, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) smiles after beating the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports