Larry Fitzgerald says he would retire if Cardinals won Super Bowl

Larry Fitzgerald is set to begin his 17th season with the Arizona Cardinals, and the star receiver has made it clear his sole focus is chasing a championship.

Fitzgerald is one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play in the NFL, but he will likely feel that his resume is incomplete if he does not win a Super Bowl. When asked on Thursday about capturing a title, Fitzgerald said he would definitely retire if the Cardinals won the Super Bowl this year.

“That would definitely validate me,” he said, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “You wouldn’t see me around here anymore if that happened.”

Fitzgerald is only signed through this season, but the Cardinals will likely continue to sign him to one-year deals for as long as he wants to play.

While he recently turned 37, Fitzgerald hasn’t missed a game since 2014. He caught 75 passes for 804 yards and four touchdowns with rookie Kyler Murray under center last year. Fitzgerald needs 171 more catches to match Rice’s 1,549, so he could possibly get there if he plays another two or three seasons. He’s also second behind Rice in receiving yards with 17,083 compared to Rice’s 22,895, but Fitzgerald seems unlikely to catch Rice in that category.

There are few players in the NFL more deserving of a Super Bowl than Fitzgerald.