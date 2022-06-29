Ex-NFL player backs up Warren Sapp’s claim about Colin Kaepernick

Warren Sapp recently made headlines when he said he was told by trusted sources that Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Las Vegas Raiders went horribly. Kaepernick’s agent has since refuted the claim, but another former NFL player is convinced Sapp was telling the truth.

During a recent interview with Vlad TV, Sapp said he heard Kaepernick’s workout was a “disaster.” He suggested that there was no tape of the session because the free agent quarterback’s poor performance was being covered up. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk then said he thought Sapp was making up information about Kaepernick’s workout because Sapp is trying to carve out a role for himself among sports fans who lean conservative.

Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington does not think Sapp has any motive to lie. He said on his FOX Sports Radio show that he knows Sapp well and that the former defensive tackle has strong connections with the Raiders. Sapp played in Oakland for the final four seasons of his career.

“If you’ve played for an organization you know people in the organization. There’s certain places that you can get information that in other cases you wouldn’t get that information,” Arrington said. “Sapp played for the Raiders, and Sapp probably has a relationship with a couple people that are in the organization. If Sapp didn’t know, hear, or have a discussion with someone who was in the organization he wouldn’t have even talked about it.”

Arrington’s co-host Jonah Knox agreed and called Florio “one of the biggest Colin Kaepernick ball washers.” Knox also questioned why Kaepernick’s camp would not release footage of the workout if it was so great.

A report that surfaced after Kaepernick’s workout said the Raiders were particularly impressed with two things. The 34-year-old’s agent also refuted Sapp’s claim and said both the general manager and head coach were impressed with Kaepernick. Why, then, did the Raiders not sign him?

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016. Even when he did play, his strength was his mobility and athleticism. He was never a great passer, which is why many are skeptical that he could take that much time off and expect to be effective. During his last season with the San Fransisco 49ers in 2016, he went 1-10 as a starter while throwing for 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.