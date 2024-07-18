Lawrence Taylor arrested for familiar reason

NFL legend Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida this week for a familiar alleged violation.

According to a report from TMZ, Taylor turned himself in to authorities in Broward County, Fla., on Wednesday after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant stemmed from Taylor allegedly failing to adhere to the conditions that were imposed on him when he registered as a sex offender more than a decade ago.

Taylor’s was charged with one count of failure to report name or residence change. He was released early Thursday morning.

In a statement to TMZ, Taylor’s attorney Mark Eiglarsh called the situation a “significant misunderstanding.”

“My client, Lawrence Taylor, will be pleading ‘Not Guilty’ to the recent charges,” Eiglarsh said. “As with the previous incident involving the same allegations, Mr. Taylor did not knowingly commit any criminal offense. This situation is a significant misunderstanding.

“We are confident that, once the prosecutors review the exculpatory evidence demonstrating Mr. Taylor’s innocence, he will once again achieve a favorable outcome.”

Taylor, 65, has been arrested multiple times. He became a registered sex offender in 2011 after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute. The former New York Giants linebacker was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl. He told police he believed she was 19.

In 2021, Taylor was arrested in Florida after he allegedly failed to inform authorities that he had changed his address. He ended up pleading no contest to a lesser charge as part of an agreement.

Taylor has a history of substance abuse and legal problems. He reached a plea agreement in a 2016 case after he hit a police car while driving impaired. The Hall of Famer was also involved in a domestic incident with his wife years ago that led to her arrest.