Lawrence Taylor arrested for sex offender violations

NFL legend Lawrence Taylor was arrested in South Florida on Thursday on charges related to his status as a registered sex offender.

Andy Slater of SlaterScoops.com reports that Taylor was charged with two felonies. Taylor allegedly did not inform authorities that he changed his address, which is something he must do as a registered sex offender.

Taylor, 62, has been arrested multiple times. He became a registered sex offender in 2011 after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute. The former New York Giants linebacker was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl. He told police he believed she was 19.

Taylor has a history of substance abuse and legal problems. He reached a plea agreement in a 2016 case after he hit a police car while driving impaired. The Hall of Famer was also involved in a domestic incident with his wife years ago that led to her arrest.

Photo: Broward County Sheriff’s Office