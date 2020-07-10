Lawyer says Deandre Baker payoff story is ‘false’ and ‘defamatory’

The lawyer for Deandre Baker says that a story alleging the New York Giants cornerback was part of a payoff plan to cover up his crime is “false” and “defamatory.”

Baker and Quinton Dunbar, who is a cornerback for the Seahawks, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery charges in May. Baker is also facing four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and pleaded not guilty to those charges.

On Friday, the New York Daily News reported that video and Instagram direct message evidence shows Dunbar’s attorney helped organize a payoff plan where the alleged victims were given $55,000 to recant their testimony about the robbery.

Baker’s attorney Bradford Cohen responded to the tweet by calling the story false. He also says they accused the alleged victims of extortion.

This is utterly false and defamatory to Andre Baker. We do not have any affidavits from the alleged victims of this offense, nor did these "victims" change the story as to dre baker. We accused the "victims" of extortion and reported to authorities from day 1. — Bradford Cohen (@bradfordcohen) July 11, 2020

Baker’s attorney said in May that the cornerback was the victim of a shakedown.

The Giants have not had Baker participating in their virtual offseason. The 22-year-old was a first-round pick in 2019 and had 61 tackles as a rookie last season.