LeBron James sends great Joe Burrow shoutout after Bengals reach Super Bowl

Joe Burrow is heading to the Super Bowl, and he also has LeBron James’ stamp of approval.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback led his team to an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, providing a memorable moment for fans in Ohio. James is evidently one of them, based on the tweet he sent after the Bengals won in overtime.

James is a Cleveland guy, as he has shown in the past. Still, he clearly wants to see the Bengals do well. Plus, James is an avowed Ohio State fan, and that is where Burrow started his college career.

There is no doubt that James can also recognize Burrow’s ability to get it done in crunch time. The Bengals were down 18 points on the road Sunday, but came back and won with an incredible second half. That is worth a tip of the cap for sure.

Photo: Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports