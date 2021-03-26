Leonard Fournette re-signs with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have shown this offseason that they are committed to keeping their championship core together, and Leonard Fournette is the latest beneficiary of that.

Fournette told ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Friday that he is re-signing with the Bucs. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the contract is a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

The full deal for the #Bucs and RB Leonard Fournette: It’s a 1-year deal worth $3.25M with a chance to make $4M including incentives. It took a while, but it ended as it should — with Fournette back in TB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

Fournette is just the latest in a string of veteran players the Buccaneers have re-signed. They also placed the franchise tag on star wide receiver Chris Godwin and agreed to new deals with linebacker LaVonte David, pass-rusher Shaq Barrett and tight end Rob Gronkowski, to name a few.

There were at least a few other contending teams interested in signing Fournette, but you can understand why he wanted to return to Tampa Bay. He wasn’t all that productive during the regular season but played a massive role in the playoffs, when he had nearly 450 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns in four games.