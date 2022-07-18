 Skip to main content
July 18, 2022

Leonard Fournette responds to weight concerns in since-deleted tweet

July 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Leonard Fournette on the practice field

Jul 27, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Fournette may have gained a few pounds over the past year or so, but the star running back implied on Monday that the recent talk about his weight gain has been greatly exaggerated.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud said on his podcast last week that Bucs coaches were unhappy that Fournette showed up to minicamp so out of shape. The former first-round pick supposedly weighs around 260 pounds now, which would be massive for a back.

Fournette was listed 228 pounds last season. Pro Football Focus pointed that out on Twitter, and Fournette fired back. He quickly deleted the tweet, but TMZ shared a screenshot.

“No I weighed 245 y’all say anything,” Fournette wrote.

That is not exactly a denial. What Fournette seemed to be saying was that he did not go from 228 to 260. That does not mean he is shy of 260 at the moment. Stroud is not backing down from his reporting, either.

The most Fournette was listed at was 235 pounds in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Those numbers could be inaccurate, but it seems obvious that he has packed on weight over the years. He wasn’t exactly looking slim in photos that were taken during minicamp.

