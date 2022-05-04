 Skip to main content
LeSean McCoy rips Ryan Tannehill over ‘mentor’ comment

May 4, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Ryan Tannehill faced some criticism over a comment he made about the Tennessee Titans drafting Malik Willis, and LeSean McCoy has added to the backlash.

The Titans used a third-round pick on Willis after the former Liberty quarterback tumbled down the draft board. Tannehill was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if he plans to mentor the rookie, and he said that is not his job. Like many others, McCoy disagrees with Tannehill’s mindset. The former Pro Bowl running back wrote in a tweet that you cannot call yourself a good teammate if you are not willing to be a mentor.

McCoy’s point is that Tannehill should want Willis to be as prepared as possible. That way, the Titans would still be in good shape in the event that Tannehill went down with an injury.

Tannehill’s comment is definitely being blown out of proportion. All he meant was that he is competing with Willis for a starting job, so he has to make sure he is focusing enough time and energy on himself. There will be times when his and Willis’ preparation overlap, and Tannehill said it would be “great” if Willis learns from him.

A Hall of Fame quarterback also took aim at Tannehill over the comment.

