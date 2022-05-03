Ryan Tannehill has telling remark about Titans drafting Malik Willis

Ryan Tannehill probably is not thrilled that the Tennessee Titans used a third-round pick on a quarterback in this year’s draft, and the veteran offered some honest thoughts about the situation on Tuesday.

The Titans did not inform Tannehill ahead of time that they were going to draft Willis, but he told reporters that he trusts Tennessee’s brass to do what is best for the team. He also said he reached out to Willis to congratulate him after the Titans took him with the 86th pick. One of Tannehill’s more interesting responses came when he was asked if he will serve as a mentor to the former Liberty star.

“We’re competing against each other. We’re watching the same tape and doing the same drills,” Tannehill said. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way then that’s a great thing.”

Some people will interpret that as Tannehill voicing his displeasure. However, it is important to keep in mind that he is a 33-year-old quarterback with two years remaining on his contract. Willis was considered by many to be the most NFL-ready QB in the draft. Tannehill can be a good teammate while still competing for a starting job, which is likely what he will do.

In addition to watching the Titans draft his potential successor, Tannehill also just saw the team trade away his best wide receiver. The draft certainly could have gone a lot better for him.