Kurt Warner’s response to Ryan Tannehill goes viral

Ryan Tannehill does not seem thrilled about the Tennessee Titans drafting Malik Willis, and one Hall of Famer thinks Tannehill is off to a bad start with the way he is handling the situation.

The Titans used a third-round pick on Willis after the former Liberty star tumbled down the draft board. Tannehill was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if he plans to mentor the rookie, and he said that is not his job. Former St. Louis Rams star Kurt Warner said he will never understand that mentality and offered to help any young quarterback that needs it.

I will never understand the “I’m not here to mentor the next guy” mentality… so for all you young QBs that need a mentor, DM me & Ill be that guy, happy to help in any way I can! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) May 3, 2022

Warner had to fight for a roster spot with the Rams before he became a star and led them to a Super Bowl win. He then lost his job to Marc Bulger, who also became a Pro Bowler.

Tannehill’s point was that he has to compete with Willis for a starting job. He said it would be great if Willis learns from him along the the way, but he has no plans to become a mentor. Warner later specified that he thinks Tannehill is a great teammate and “great dude.” He just does not agree with the mentality.

Don’t say that… let’s hope best man wins competition & I fully expect RT to be a great teammate to MW no matter his comments bc he’s a great dude… but my comments were not to attack but bring attention to bigger mentality issue! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) May 4, 2022

Tannehill cannot be happy with the Titans’ draft. In addition to selecting his potential successor, they also traded away one of their biggest stars. Tannehill’s priority is trying to keep his job and help the team win. That is likely what he was trying to convey with his comments, even if Warner did not agree with the message.