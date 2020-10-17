Details of Le’Veon Bell’s Chiefs contract revealed

We have some new details on what the Kansas City Chiefs have paid to bring running back Le’Veon Bell into the fold.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bell will receive a pro-rated $1 million base salary. He can make another $1 million based on certain incentives tied to playing time and reaching the playoffs.

The good news for the New York Jets is that this should offset some of the $6 million they still have guaranteed to the running back. The Jets are already out a lot of money thanks to Bell’s release, so any news like this is welcome from their standpoint.

Bell is clearly relieved to have moved on to the Chiefs. Thanks to the presence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Bell is unlikely to be the undisputed lead back. The Chiefs are creative, though, and they’ll definitely get him his fair share of touches.