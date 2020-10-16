Le’Veon Bell grateful for chance to play with Chiefs

Le’Veon Bell is part of a new team, and he is grateful for the opportunity.

Bell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. After news of the agreement went public on Thursday, Bell shared his reaction via social media. He expressed gratitude.

Bell signed with the New York Jets last year and was not too productive statistically. He had 264 attempts for 863 rushing yards and three touchdowns with the Jets. He also had 69 catches for 500 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jets head coach Adam Gase never seemed to back the signing, and things got worse this year with Bell only playing in only two games this year. He expressed frustration over his role with the team just before being released.

The Chiefs have been using rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire in a full-time role but will now have Bell. The former Jet will not be eligible to play this week, but he should be available for Week 7. He has the potential to do some real damage in the Chiefs’ offense, which can make great use of his pass-catching ability.