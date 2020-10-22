 Skip to main content
Le’Veon Bell checked with Clyde Edwards-Helaire before signing with Chiefs

October 22, 2020
by Grey Papke

LeVeon Bell

Le’Veon Bell certainly appears to be trying to make friends and start his Kansas City Chiefs tenure off on the right note.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy revealed Thursday that Bell reached out to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire before joining the Chiefs to ensure that the rookie did not have a problem with Bell signing with Kansas City.

This certainly speaks to Edwards-Helaire’s importance to the Chiefs. He’s still the back of the future and largely the present, even though Bell will take some of his touches.

It also reflects well on Bell. He clashed with coaches at times in New York and his time there wasn’t very pretty. He’s already taking a very different approach with the Chiefs. A solid end to the season and no behind-the-scenes problems could help rehabilitate his image in the eyes of the rest of the league..

