Le’Veon Bell checked with Clyde Edwards-Helaire before signing with Chiefs

Le’Veon Bell certainly appears to be trying to make friends and start his Kansas City Chiefs tenure off on the right note.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy revealed Thursday that Bell reached out to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire before joining the Chiefs to ensure that the rookie did not have a problem with Bell signing with Kansas City.

Chiefs OC Eric Bienimey said Le'Veon Bell reached out to Clyde Edwards-Helaire before signing to let CEH know he didn't want to come in and step on his toes, also checked to see if CEH was OK with him signing here. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) October 22, 2020

This certainly speaks to Edwards-Helaire’s importance to the Chiefs. He’s still the back of the future and largely the present, even though Bell will take some of his touches.

It also reflects well on Bell. He clashed with coaches at times in New York and his time there wasn’t very pretty. He’s already taking a very different approach with the Chiefs. A solid end to the season and no behind-the-scenes problems could help rehabilitate his image in the eyes of the rest of the league..