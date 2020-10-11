Le’Veon Bell’s social media activity hints at unhappiness with Jets

Le’Veon Bell returned to action for the New York Jets on Sunday, but his dissatisfaction with the organization does not seem to be fading.

Bell played Sunday for the first time since Week 1 after being sidelined with a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old had 13 carries for 60 yards. Notably, he was targeted just once in the passing game, hauling in a seven-yard reception.

Bell’s lack of usage in the passing game was notable. Based on his “likes” on Twitter, the veteran running back knew it, too.

Bell made his name in Pittsburgh as an elite all-purpose back who could be relied on in both the passing and running games. The Jets have never been able to get the best out of him, and Bell does not seem happy to be sidelined in the passing game like he is.

This isn’t the first time Bell has indicated that he’s not happy with the organization. The marriage does not seem to be working out for either party at this point.