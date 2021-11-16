Le’Veon Bell sends tweet after being released by Ravens

Le’Veon Bell is one of several veteran running backs the Baltimore Ravens signed this season after dealing with injuries to the position, but that experiment has seemingly come to an end.

Bell was informed by the Ravens on Tuesday that he will be released. He issued a statement on Twitter saying that the decision “hurts” but thanking the team for the opportunity.

this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 16, 2021

According to USA Today’s Josina Anderson, the Ravens are still hoping to sign Bell back to their practice squad at some point.

Bell rushed for just 83 yards on 31 carries with the Ravens. His tenure with the team was the latest in a long line of disappointments for him.

Bell was a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-2017 before he sat out the 2018 season due to a contract dispute and signed with the New York Jets the following year. Bell spent a disappointing season with the Jets and was dropped by them after two games last season. He signed with the Chiefs but had a limited role that left him disappointed.

He may find work here and there, but the days of Bell being a major factor with a team are long gone.