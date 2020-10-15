Report: Le’Veon Bell will sign with one of these three teams

Le’Veon Bell is not expected to remain a free agent for very long after he was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday, and the star running back has reportedly narrowed his decision down to three teams.

Bell is expected to sign with either the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports. He could make a decision as early as Thursday.

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

Bell is reportedly taking the opportunity to win into consideration, which makes the Chiefs and Bills seem more likely than the Dolphins. However, he trains in Miami and has connections to the area.

It may be a total coincidence, but the Jets’ next three opponents are the Dolphins, Bills and Chiefs.

Bell’s social media activity indicated he was relieved to be cut by the Jets. He never really seemed to get along with Adam Gase, and the Jets coach basically avoided questions about why he decided to part ways with Bell.

Both the Chiefs and Bills are two of the strongest teams in the AFC, and Bell would be a great addition for either. It’s not often a contending team has an opportunity to sign a game-changing player in the middle of a season.