Lincoln Riley compares Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes

Caleb Williams has been compared by some to Patrick Mahomes, but Lincoln Riley isn’t ready to go that far yet.

Riley made the media rounds on Monday and appeared on numerous sports talk shows as guest appearances heat up during Super Bowl week. The USC Trojans football coach joined Andrew Siciliano on NFL Network Monday and was asked to compare Williams to Mahomes, who has led his Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Riley said that both players are very talented physically, but Williams needs more experience to have a chance to get to where Mahomes is as a player.

“They’re both able to do what they want physically. Patrick has played a lot of ball. Patrick has continued to improve throughout his career. And if Caleb can do the same thing, he’ll have a chance to have a great impact on the league,” Riley said.

Riley coached Williams for one season at Oklahoma and two at USC. The former Trojans quarterback played in 37 games during his college career and attempted 1,099 passes.

Williams is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. And while Williams may have plenty of talent, Riley seems to believe the 22-year-old still has a lot of room to grow and improve.