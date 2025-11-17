Lions burned by rough pass interference call to end ‘SNF’

The Detroit Lions had their chance at a comeback wiped away Sunday by a questionable call late against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Lions scored a field goal to get within a touchdown of the Eagles with under two minutes left in the contest. Detroit, armed with all three of its second-half timeouts, still had a chance if Philly was forced into a quick punt.

The Eagles indeed appeared headed for a three-and-out with 1:51 left, as a Jalen Hurts pass sailed over the head of wide receiver AJ Brown. But the Lions’ defensive stand was wiped away by an iffy pass interference call made against Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

It wouldn’t be a Detroit Lions season without a terrible call at a critical moment in the game. pic.twitter.com/SIvDx43pY7 — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) November 17, 2025

Even announcer Cris Collinsworth blasted the call on the NBC broadcast, calling the play deserving of an offensive penalty rather than one against the defense.

“Oh, come on. Come on!” Collinsworth said as NBC showed various angles of the play. “… You want to call a foul, it’s an offensive foul. Wow.”

The call allowed the Eagles to run down the clock for a 16-9 victory — Philly’s fourth in a row to improve to 8-2. The Lions started the season 5-1, but have since lost three of their last five games.

The late-game penalty hurt the Lions, but it was far from the only reason their team lost the Sunday night clash. Detroit went 0/5 on its fourth-down conversion attempts, which included all three of its drives in the third quarter.