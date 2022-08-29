 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 29, 2022

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

August 29, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jarrad Davis with the media

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team.

The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.

Davis had 25 tackles in nine games with the Jets last season and signed with Detroit this offseason.

The Lions gave Davis a shot during camp, but they seemed to like Malcolm Rodriguez more, which made Davis expendable.

Davis is only 27, so he will be looking again for another backup job. A team like Pittsburgh might have some interest in bringing him in.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus