Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team.

The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.

Davis had 25 tackles in nine games with the Jets last season and signed with Detroit this offseason.

The Lions gave Davis a shot during camp, but they seemed to like Malcolm Rodriguez more, which made Davis expendable.

Lions are releasing LB Jarrad Davis per @RapSheet. He seemed expendable with the emergence of Malcolm Rodriguez, and given how good some of the Lions' other LBs are on special teams. Known Campbell likes him, though, so had to be a tough one to make — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 29, 2022

Davis is only 27, so he will be looking again for another backup job. A team like Pittsburgh might have some interest in bringing him in.